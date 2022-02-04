Gov. Wolf announces multimillion-dollar state investment into Port of Philadelphia

During the height of the supply chain crisis, especially near the holidays, major retailers were chartering their smaller ships in Philadelphia to try to keep up with the demand.

In 2016, Wolf announced his Port Development Plan. The governor’s office said the plan was to redevelop underutilized areas of the Port of Philadelphia by investing more than $300-million in the port’s infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment.

Officials said investments have included the purchase and implementation of three new super post-Panamax cranes at the Packer Avenue Marine terminal, the building of two new warehouses, and the development of the Southport Auto Terminal, the first new port terminal in more than 45 years.