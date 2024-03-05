Mayor Cherelle Parker starts bringing all city employees back to office

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Office buildings in Center City are starting to fill up again as more companies are mandating a return to in-person work.

Now, Philadelphia’s new mayor, Cherelle Parker, is doing the same.

Monday is the first step in the process of bringing all city employees back to the office.

It’s a return to full-time, in-person work for some Philadelphia city employees as 71 top city workers go back to the office.

They are people who report directly to the mayor, cabinet members, commissioners, directors and deputy directors.

Mayor Parker says the goal is to eventually bring all 25,000 municipal workers in Philadelphia back to the office.

“You need something else to do besides being home. You need to change the environment itself, so I understand why she wants them to go back,” said Jacqueline Carr, from West Philadelphia.