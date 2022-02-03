Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats outline a proposal for $1.7 billion in pandemic funds

Wolf pointed out that the state still has $2.4 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden last March, which is now sitting in a restricted spending account. The state originally received $7.3 billion from the plan, $4.9 of which has already been earmarked or spent in the last year. In all, Wolf said, the money is just “sitting around” and not helping people recover from the pandemic when it could do some good.

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) added the need for recovery money remains high, despite the state and federal government rolling out a number of pandemic aid and recovery programs since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

“There are so many working parents across the Commonwealth trying to move ahead in life. We can rescue them now. Why wait until the next pandemic, until the next set of unprecedented times?” McClinton said.

Republican lawmakers, however, have maintained that keeping the money in reserve is necessary to help balance the state’s budget through the next two-and-a-half years. Spending it now will force the state to confront a stubborn deficit sooner, they say.

“The proposals by the governor and Democratic leaders were developed in a fiscal fantasy land where concern for future fiscal years apparently doesn’t exist,” a joint statement by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) and GOP House Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York) read.

The group were hinting at a November report by the Independent Fiscal Office, which warns if state spending isn’t kept in check, Pennsylvania may be careening toward a budget shortfall within the next few years. The money Wolf wants to spend, however, is entirely separate from the funding typically used to balance the state budget and must be spent down by 2024 according to U.S. Treasury rules.

Wolf criticized the Republican stance as doing nothing to help people, saying “right now, nothing is the only plan I’ve seen from the other side.”

“Nothing is unacceptable. These investments are needed right now to put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians struggling with rising costs,” Wolf said.

The $1.7 billion Democratic proposal’s largest category is $500 million to help families pay for child care, household expenses and classes, training and licenses to obtain greater skills and boost their incomes.