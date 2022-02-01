Pa. Democrats set budget priorities with ‘historic’ education spending proposal

Setting their agenda for the final budget negotiations of the Tom Wolf era, several key Democratic legislators unveiled an ambitious education funding proposal Monday.

The plan — backed by the minority chairs of the Senate and House Appropriations Committees — calls for a $3.75 billion bump in school spending. That includes $1.1 billion toward school infrastructure and a $1.1 billion increase in basic education funding.

Under the Democratic proposal, another $750 million would go into the “Level Up” program, which steers money toward Pennsylvania’s lowest wealth school districts. The rest would be earmarked for mental health supports and other initiatives.

“[This proposal] will be the largest increase in education funding in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia), co-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This historic proposal matches not just this historic moment, but also matches historic revenues.”

At an announcement unveiling the proposal, Hughes was joined by House Appropriations Committee co-chair Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery), and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny).

The lawmakers say Pennsylvania has enough money to afford and sustain these investments — without any “funny money” involved, as Hughes put it.