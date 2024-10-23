Can the Philadelphia suburbs swing the presidential election?
We left the comfort of our radio booth and went on the road to the Upper Dublin Public Library for a discussion about the Philadelphia suburbs in the upcoming election.Listen 44:27
Avi and Cherri continued their On The Road series at Upper Dublin Library. We’ll listen to their conversation about the role of the suburbs in the upcoming election.
GUESTS:
Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder, a Democrat who is a leader in the Pa. Black Women for Kamala Harris coalition, Delaware County GOP executive committee member David Galluch, and Spotlight Pa. government editor and reporter Katie Meyer.
