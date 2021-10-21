Philly broadband survey: 84 percent of homes have high-speed internet, up from 70 in 2019

The biggest barriers to connectivity are price and lack of awareness of the programs that could assist with cost or device access, the surveyors found.

A small slice of the population surveyed includes older adults without interest to be connected, but two thirds of surveyed households said that paying more than $20 for internet imposed budget constraints. Most were signed up for service, even if it cost more than that limit, but said it did mean they had to cut back their budget in other ways. One third of those surveyed also fall into a group called “subscription vulnerability” meaning that they’re at risk of canceling service because of cost or would struggle to maintain it without broadband discounts.

The survey found that the least likely neighborhoods to have internet access were North Philadelphia with 77% of households and swaths of West Philadelphia around 83% of households. Center City had the most connected households at 91% connectivity. North Philadelphia and parts of Northeast Philadelphia were least likely to have a computer or tablet, with around 72% and 77%, respectively.

With this information in hand, the City plans to take advantage of upcoming state or federal funds or programs supporting broadband access. The proposed Infrastructure Bill, for example, proposes $65 billion for improving internet access. The City will also focus further on its innovation grants through the Digital Literacy Alliance that supports digital access.

It also will focus on the sustainability of PHLConnectED through future years, re-focus on opening reimagined public computer centers or KEYSPOTS, and develop and share the city-wide digital equity plan and strategy for Philadelphia.

“There’s a lot of potential now that we know these programs work and are impactful,” Yates said.