A new survey is designed to figure out just how wide Philadelphia’s digital divide is, and how well efforts implemented during the coronavirus pandemic narrowed the gap.

The survey of 2,500 random phone numbers assigned to Philadelphia aims to determine how many people have household internet and how to supply it to those in need.

Brigitte Daniel Corbin is CEO of Wilco Electronic Systems, one of the city’s partners in the endeavor.

“It really will be determining how many households are with or without the internet, and how many have taken advantage of the internet during the pandemic, which is the catalyst of a new dataset of information, and getting into the demographics of how they are using it.”