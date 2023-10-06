From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed most everyday tasks into cyberspace, connectivity became a real problem for almost a third of Philadelphians who weren’t online in 2019.

Sandra Speight, 78, was one of them. Envious of her 10-year-old granddaughter’s digital savvy, she tried to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal benefit that debuted in 2021 to help make the internet cheaper for lower-income households across the country.

Ironically, Speight thought she’d have to get online to apply.

But listening to a local radio station one day, she found an answer. Speight heard about the Digital Navigators program — local guides reachable on Pennsylvania’s 211 hotline to help residents get computers, connect them to the internet, and learn how to use them.

Now, Speight doesn’t just have $30 monthly internet, she’s also got a free laptop.

That’s because she attended an event on Wednesday at Esperanza Academy in North Philadelphia, where Comcast, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, and local partners announced they’re expanding their digital navigator program to Philadelphia’s neighboring counties in November.

Applause echoed against the high atrium ceiling as a Comcast representative pulled back a blanket covering 50 laptops donated to Esperanza Academy and participants of the program — including Speight.

“This is awesome because I’ve had mine since, maybe, 2015 or something? I don’t know,” she laughed. The almost-octogenarian says she’ll use her new machine to learn Spanish.