A few months ago, President Joe Biden made a historic announcement in a Rose Garden press conference: For the first time in history, every low-income American can now get high-speed internet service for free.

Amidst a pandemic that exposed the costs of digital inequality, Biden’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — with an assist from broadband providers lowering their prices — eliminates monthly internet bills as a driver of our digital divide.

Yet, I suspect relatively few among the announcement’s most important audience — the 16% of Philadelphians who still don’t have a home internet connection — are even aware it happened. Less than three in ten households eligible for the ACP have signed up for the program since it launched on December 31, 2021.

Without an aggressive game plan for getting families equipped, enrolled, and empowered to thrive online, Biden’s triumphant Rose Garden moment risks becoming a premature celebration of a missed opportunity.

The Wall Street Journal recently chronicled the challenges officials face trying to raise awareness of this new benefit program in small-town rural Louisiana. Here in Philadelphia, our first hand experience with the PHLConnectED initiative, part of the City of Philadelphia’s Digital Equity Plan, suggests we have an equally steep hill to climb.

PHLConnectED launched two years ago as a groundbreaking public-private collaboration, offering free broadband service to low-income families with school-aged children. But a full year after the program’s launch, a report from 2021 shows that only 9% of K-12 households were even aware it existed.

To be clear, the program has been an important success: PHLConnectED has helped 21,000 additional K-12 households across the city gain in-home connectivity, and has been extended through this new school year. But this process taught us how hard it is to get the word out to neighbors largely cut off from the news sites and social media services most of us take for granted.

Meanwhile, the 9% of K-12 households across Philly still not connected to high-speed internet at home are a clear reminder that even offering free internet service — in a city where it’s near-universally available — is no guarantee everyone will sign up. Boosting ACP participation is more than just a marketing challenge. To reach full participation, we’ll have to tackle the offline factors underpinning online inequality.

For example, one-third of U.S. adults don’t have basic computer skills needed to feel comfortable navigating online. Thousands of families across Philly are facing eviction, living in temporary housing, or sharing an illegally divided multi-family home; signing up for home internet service may not be top of mind for many.