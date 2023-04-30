Wilmington’s Latin American Community Center doubles the size of its early childhood education facility

Since 1969, the Latin American Community Center in Wilmington has served low-income communities and empowered the Latino community through education, advocacy, and other services. Now the center is expanding, doubling its capacity to teach young children, and there’s a plan to expand to a new location in New Castle.

“Being Latina, you have to take a stand, you have to stand for what’s right and just,” said Maria Matos, who has been LACC’s president and CEO for 25 years. She said helping educate children from low-income homes is a priority. “Education is the key to success. Without it, you’re not going to succeed.”

LACC is located near Wilmington’s Hilltop neighborhood, where roughly 24% of residents have incomes at or below the U.S, poverty level. That’s more than twice the national rate. With that, Matos says 95% of children and families they serve receive help paying for childcare.

That’s the reason “we’re expanding the number of early childhood education slots that we provide to the community,” Matos said. “It’s very important.”

Members of the LACC community recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of a 15,000-square-foot educational building centered on 402 North Van Buren Street in Wilmington’s West Side. The building’s 12 classrooms will open space for 108 more children, and support 30 new jobs.