So, how will 2023 look like this normal pattern in the Philadelphia region, how will it vary and why? After a rapid rise in home mortgage interest rates in mid-2022, rates have become more stable. They fluctuate between 5.5% and 7%, and by the start of the spring market they will have remained in that range for about six months. Even with continuing Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, mortgage rates have stabilized with variations coming about due to specific temporary market impacts.

What home buyers respond to even more than a specific mortgage interest rate is uncertainty. When rates were changing rapidly, buyers didn’t know whether to jump in quickly or to wait to see where rates and home prices landed. By spring both of these costs will have been stable for six months, so there will be many “pent up” buyers ready to return to the market.

Nationally, real estate markets tend to be more volatile — they’re influenced by population changes, the amount of new construction, and the availability of moderately priced homes. Our local housing market tends to fluctuate less than most metropolitan areas, as we have little change in total population, and we have relatively little new construction. We have an unusually high percentage of attached owner-occupied houses, the row and twin houses that provide the “middle market” that is missing in the growing cities in the South and West, so our housing market this year will be more stable than the national markets.

The biggest determinant of home prices in the coming spring market will be how many homes come on the market. Homeowners with 3% mortgages are putting off moving because they will have to buy a replacement home at 6%, unless they have built up enough equity to purchase for cash.

An example might be empty nesters selling when they’re ready to downsize. There will still be homes coming on the market, as people experience job relocations, divorces, expanding families, and deaths.