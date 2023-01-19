Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.

The latest attack on homeownership and wealth accumulation is a company called MV Realty, a real estate firm based in Florida that engages in practices that exploit vulnerable Philadelphians, preying overwhelmingly on Black residents.

On December 14, Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless held a hearing to examine the practices of MV Realty. Using what they call “Homeowner Benefit Agreements,” MV Realty locks homeowners into a 40-year obligation which can trigger a penalty worth 3% of the home’s value in exchange for a few hundred dollars in most cases. Typically, the homeowner is committed to an amount ten times that which they received in their cash payment. An analysis by Reinvestment Fund finds that there are more than 500 homeowners — identified thus far — who have these MV Realty contracts.

MV Realty asserts it is entitled to these fees even if the homeowner chooses a different realtor to represent them in a future sale. Homeowners who testified before the Philadelphia City Council (and who are the source of information referenced in Attorney General suits filed in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Massachusetts) claim these terms were not explained prior to signing, and that the company only provided them with written copies of the agreement upon request. MV Realty makes their agreements difficult to cancel, giving an homeowner just three days to terminate the contract. They further demand that all disputes go through an arbitration process. Word of MV Realty’s practices is now expanding beyond the few states that have brought affirmative litigation against them; it is a national problem.