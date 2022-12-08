Philly’s 100th mayor will have their hands full. Mayoral hopefuls are already talking to voters about fighting poverty, bringing new resources to our neighborhoods, and addressing the challenges with the city’s troubled police department. But there’s an issue near to my heart that we don’t hear about from candidates often enough: A great mayor should fight for great public transit for our city.

SEPTA is a state agency, which means that much of the responsibility for the system now falls to the legislature and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro. But the agency’s ridership is overwhelmingly from Philadelphia. That means that we need to know that the mayor will advocate for us when it comes to transit, not shrug their shoulders and point to Harrisburg.

A transit mayor will be stepping into an empty space. For example, outgoing Mayor Kenney was noticeably absent amid the furor over SEPTA management’s decision last year to close Somerset Station in Kensington “indefinitely.” (At least one of the council members who stepped up in Kenney’s absence is running to replace him.) The first commitment I’m hoping candidates will make is this: Philly’s next mayor should amplify community voices when SEPTA closes our stops and stations. If a station is closing, or a trolley route is overcrowded every day, or a bus route change is hurting riders, I know I’ll hear about it from my neighbors; I’d like to hear about it from City Hall too.

But giving speeches is ultimately a small part of the job. There are other ways a transit mayor can stand up for Philadelphia. For starters, they can take a long look at the agency’s board.

Regular transit riders get to know the bus and trolley operators running local routes; they’re the essential workers we depend on to get to work on time. But we rarely see the board members who control the agency’s spending priorities, even as their choices shape our daily commutes. That’s a shame, because those choices have kept SEPTA lagging shamefully behind in making the system accessible for everyone. Their choices have committed millions of dollars to the glitchy, unreliable SEPTA Key. And if they wanted to, their choices could dramatically expand transit in our city.

The problem is that the board doesn’t represent SEPTA’s ridership. Most of the board is appointed by either statewide officials or electeds in the counties outside the city. As a result, board members don’t look like Philadelphia and they don’t ride the bus. If the board’s makeup were in proportion to ridership, twelve of the fifteen members would represent Philly.

Because the board hires the agency’s general manager, nothing will change until the board does. The mayor gets one appointment, and it has to count. When the chance to fill that seat comes up again, the next mayor must appoint a member who rides SEPTA; who will run for chair of the board; and who is willing to advocate for the city instead of voting in lockstep with other members. Philly’s next mayor should appoint a board member who will fight for us.

Appointing a strong board member is a good start, but holding the rest of the board accountable is even better.