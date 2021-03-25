Comcast will invest $1B over the next decade in attempt to close digital divide

Philly-based cable giant Comcast said it plans to invest $1 billion dollars over the next decade to help bridge the digital divide in the U.S.

In addition to laptop and computer donations, the funds will help pay for Wi-Fi-connected spaces in community centers by 2021.

The money will also pay for continued investment in the company’s Internet Essentials program, which brings high-speed broadband to low-income residents for less than $10 a month.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast, said the company is committed to digital equity.