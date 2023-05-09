Supporters of increasing the minimum wage in Philadelphia held a rally outside City Hall on Tuesday morning, calling for more than just $15 an hour.

Bishop Dwayne Royster of the group POWER, Pennsylvania’s largest interfaith organizing movement, said while the minimum wage hike would be a major shift, it’s only a first step to creating family-sustaining jobs.

“We are here today in the poorest big city in America — the city that has the highest level of deep poverty of any state, of any city, any size in this country — to say that is no longer possible, and it has not been possible, to live off $7.25 an hour for a very long time in the city of Philadelphia,” Royster said.

Royster also wants to give local government control over future wage increases. Currently in Pennsylvania, the minimum wage is set at the state level.

“It’s not enough just to get $15. We need $15 an hour, plus we need an end to preemption so that cities that need higher wages can set higher wages and make sure that their citizens are able to live full and thriving lives,” he said.