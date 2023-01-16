Philly Council returns from holiday break facing election year distractions

Philadelphia City Council returns this week after the holiday break with an ambitious agenda and lots of work to be done as members of the city’s legislative body all prepare their election campaigns.

Council President Darrell Clarke said they plan to work hard to get a lot done in what could be considered a lame-duck session.

Even though this is an election year for both mayor and city council, Clarke said they will be able to accomplish much especially when it comes to housing and the effort to reduce violence in the city.

“You’ll see us continue on those investments we made in violence prevention and in housing initiatives. You’re going to see a significant level of commitment as it relates to moving forward on affordable housing.”