Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention.

Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.

Since then, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has fallen behind. The commonwealth is one of 20 states that hasn’t raised the 13-year-old federal minimum wage of $7.25. Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposals to raise the minimum wage have repeatedly been ignored by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

With inflation at a 40-year high, the issue of stagnant wages has even more urgency. In the race for governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano have opposing views on whether the state should change its minimum wage.

In an interview with WHYY News, Shapiro, the state attorney general, said that growing an economy requires strengthening and investing in the workforce.

“We need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour — period. Then we need to make sure that we’re giving people the skills necessary to do the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Shapiro said.

Mastriano did not respond to a request for an interview. As a state senator, Mastriano voted against amending the Minimum Wage Act of 1968 to raise the state’s minimum wage to $9.50 in 2019.

In a 2019 interview with News Talk 103.7FM announcing his bid for state senate, Mastriano said, “let the free market decide how much is going to be paid and not the government.”