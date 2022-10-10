The Commonwealth Court recently batted down plans to add tolls to nine major bridges to address funding issues. Mastriano supported the decision in a written statement released in March.

“More tolls and fees are not the answer to our PennDOT funding problem. We need to ensure that the money that already goes to the Motor License fund can only be allocated to road and bridge maintenance,” Mastriano wrote.

Where do the candidates stand on water issues?

With climate change fueling even more devastating storms, huge rain events are growing increasingly possible. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched Southeastern Pennsylvania with more rain than it could handle.

The supercharged storm exposed the Delaware Valley’s lack of a comprehensive stormwater management plan. Residents and small business owners are still dealing with the costly aftermath.

Mastriano is a vocal opponent of Pennsylvania’s stormwater management regulations. In a 2019 op-ed, he called the state Department of Environmental Protection’s interpretation of the Clean Water Act “extreme.”

In particular, Mastriano took aim at the state’s regulation known as municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) which requires municipalities to construct a separate system for sewage and stormwater. His stance is that the DEP has conflated water quality requirements with stormwater management “beyond the original scope of the law.”

“It now taxes impervious surfaces (which are not included in the Clean Water Act) and it applies MS4 requirements to any stormwater source, whether or not it discharges into navigable waterways,” Mastriano wrote. “This oppressive government overreach has resulted in a program that is crushing our municipalities. MS4 was never intended to force small towns to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on what is essentially a new public utility that gobbles up taxpayer money whether or not it rains!”

Shapiro believes that the aging water systems in Pennsylvania are destined to fail without the proper updates and repairs.

“In fact, Pennsylvania’s system failure rate is 10 percentage points higher than the national average when it comes to sewer systems. As governor, I’ll include a line item in my first budget to increase the resources available to PennVest. And what PennVest is is the state entity that makes low interest loans and grants to municipalities to build out and refurbish old wastewater management systems. So, this will help our municipalities improve the stormwater management systems in their regions,” Shapiro said.

He’s also putting a spotlight on replacing lead pipes across the state. He said that his track record as the state Attorney General speaks for itself.

“Folks need to understand that we have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water in Pennsylvania. It says so in Article 1, Section 27 of our state constitution. Yet, 9,000 Pennsylvania children experience lead poisoning every year, because of these pipes. My record is clear. I brought criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, because of their failure to both address the lead in the pipes for drinking water and to mitigate the risk,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro believes that by using federal funding to replace lead pipes, the state can generate 56,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

He added that he would also like to create a capital fund to invest in Pennsylvania’s schools.

“We have too many school buildings that are just unsafe and unhealthy for young people to learn in and we need a dedicated funding stream for those repairs,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro on public transit

Public transportation already receives big support in Pennsylvania. The state invests $1.6 billion annually into its many passenger rail and bus services.

However, that doesn’t mean things are necessarily in tip-top shape either. The era of the Pennsylvania Railroad is long gone.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) needs updating. The new Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) wants to resurrect the historic Reading Railroad.

All of that requires funding.

“I think we must ensure that public transportation is properly funded not only to keep up with the infrastructure we have, but to expand into new areas and encourage more people to use mass transit,” Shapiro said.

He also expressed support for microtransit as well as expanding the senior transit program to help older Pennsylvanians get around.

Shapiro, Mastriano on energy

Pennsylvania is the third largest supplier of total energy to other states. However, the state’s energy focus has been primarily dependent on natural gas.

Shapiro said that he wants to change that. He wants to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s position as “an energy powerhouse” and lead the nation — particularly in green energy jobs.

“We need to protect the jobs we have and create new ones. I’ll be investing in clean energy by updating and upgrading alternative energy portfolio standards — which right now requires 8% renewable energy. I’ll be increasing that to 30% by the year 2030. So, that will allow us to protect the jobs and the stability we have now in the energy marketplace and create thousands of new green energy jobs of tomorrow,” Shapiro said.