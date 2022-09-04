Closure of small bridge in Delco causing big headache for Ridley Park

Built in 1904, the bridge on Sellers Avenue is about 70 feet long and 50 feet wide. Nearly 50 years later in 1952, the bridge was updated. It passes over an Amtrak line. The bridge is owned by the state, but its base is on federal property.

A recent inspection found that the steel bridge is structurally deficient and in poor condition. The beams holding up the bridge are deteriorating.

When PennDOT made the decision to close it to all traffic in July, plans were already in place to get it back up to code. State officials told the borough that they plan to solicit bids for bridge work in early January 2023 and announce the winning contractor later that month. Demolition of the bridge would start in early spring. However, recent discussions have left officials in the Borough of Ridley Park upset.

Amtrak and PennDOT, as well as federal, state, and local officials met Monday to talk about the future of the bridge.

“It was at that point that everyone realized that there really wasn’t a very good chance that this bridge was going to be able to be demoed in early spring,” Collins said.

The reason is that the steel wires that help Amtrka’s trains run are connected to the lower part of the bridge. A demolition crew needs to remove the wires and then place them above the bridge on large steel poles, known as catenary lines.

These polls would be permanent structures that are going to be in place with the construction of the new bridge. The problem is that due to supply chain issues, the poles are on a six- to eight-month backorder.

“Then the question became, well, why can’t we order these catenary poles right now? The plans apparently had been finalized,” Collins said. “We know what the dimensions of the polls would be. Why can’t we order them?”

Amtrak took the position during the meeting that they were not responsible for ordering the poles. PennDOT took the position that they would order the poles — but not until they award the contract to a bidder at the end of January.

“You do the math, we are lucky if this thing starts a year from now,” Collins said.

A PennDOT spokesperson said in a written statement that the project has always been a “top priority” and that planning for a replacement began several years ago. However, that process faced a series of “complex coordination challenges.”

“We are now working on two legal agreements with Amtrak, one for right-of-way and one for construction coordination, that will require resolution in order to advance construction,” the statement read.

PennDOT also added that they cannot order poles or begin construction until the bid process begins and a contractor is selected.

In a written statement to WHYY News, an Amtrak spokesperson said that the railroad service is working to expedite the project.

According to Collins, the first known discussion of the Sellers Avenue Bridge project between the borough and PennDOT goes back to 2006 — when the state notified the borough of issues with the bridge. At that time, Collins was just a senior in high school.