Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could come with a catch

Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could cost the Delaware County hospital system more.

In a recent discussion with elected officials, Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company, has been floating the idea of receiving an undisclosed amount of management fees from Crozer in exchange for managing it once it becomes a nonprofit.

“In a way, they really want to have it both ways — Prospect wants to continue to make a profit off of our healthcare system, while theoretically its subsidiary, Crozer, reaps the benefits of being a nonprofit,” state Rep. Mike Zabel said.

Crozer did not immediately respond to a WHYY News request for comment.

State Sen. Tim Kearney, who was also on the call, said that the possibility of a management fee was a relatively new development. Up until recently, regular legislator calls with Prospect and Crozer did not go into specifics.

He added that management fees aren’t a new invention in the world of nonprofits, but he is concerned about its inclusion in healthcare.

“Unfortunately, they’re very often used by private equity companies, as a sort of a wealth extraction tool … It would be kind of shameful for them to kind of do this to the Crozer system at this point,” Kearney said.

It has been a rough year for Crozer so far. With many units and wards at the hospitals closed, a possible sale kept many community members and employees hopeful for change. However, ChristianaCare announced last week that it was backing out of a deal to buy Crozer from Prospect.

Although many welcomed Crozer’s potential return to nonprofit status under Prospect’s watch, some are concerned that management fees don’t do anything to solve the existing problems and could actually undermine quality healthcare.

“My problem with this, of course, is that if anything, all this really solves is it gives Prospect a steady reliable stream of income from the system. It doesn’t really do anything to address the fact that the system is facing significant financial challenges because of poor, profit-driven decisions that Prospect already made,” Zabel said.

Prospect has a rather beguiling history with management fees. Previously owned by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, Prospect forked over management fees to its controlling party, according to Eileen O’Grady, a research manager for the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

“They had what’s called a management services agreement with Leonard Green, where basically, Leonard Green ostensibly provides a vaguely defined set of management services and in return Prospect would pay Leonard Green $1 million a year for those services,” O’Grady said.