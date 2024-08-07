Some Democratic backers of Josh Shapiro see a missed chance for a Jewish vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate disappointed fans of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of Harris’ finalists for the job and seen as someone who could help Democrats win a key swing state and make history by electing the first Jewish vice president.

With his history of winning three statewide elections in Pennsylvania, Shapiro was seen as someone with particular appeal to moderate voters. His state’s 19 votes in the Electoral College have long been critical for candidates trying to reach the necessary 270 to win.

But the same things about Shapiro that appealed to moderates angered some on the left in his party: his support for a private school voucher program and natural gas infrastructure as well as particularly his support for Israel’s war in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Some Democrats lamented what they said was a missed opportunity by bypassing Shapiro. Republicans, meanwhile, tried to paint Harris’ choice as a snub to Jewish voters, a traditionally Democratic constituency that former President Donald Trump has tried to court in this year’s race.

“Not only is he exceptionally smart and capable, but, in my opinion, he brought the math to the path of 270,” said Ryan Bizzarro, 38-year-old Democratic state lawmaker from Erie, Pennsylvania, said of Shapiro.

Shapiro spoke at a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday night before the new Democratic ticket took the stage, with the Pennsylvania governor receiving big applause from thousands of attendees.

“I love you Philly. You know what else I love, I love being your governor,” Shapiro said.

He added, “I am going to continue pouring my heart and soul into continuing to serve you every single day as your governor.”

Shapiro also praised Walz as a great man with strong midwestern values, calling him a friend he said he couldn’t wait for Pennsylvanians to get to know.

Walz returned the compliment when he took the stage later with Harris in Philadelphia.

“My God, what a treasure you have in Josh Shapiro,” he said. “Holy hell, can this guy bring the fire.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who advocated fiercely but unsuccessfully for Shapiro, also spoke at the event and said Democrats should not let Republicans and detractors divide them over the pick.

“Our Democratic nominee has spoken and that’s it. Period. End of story,” Parker said.