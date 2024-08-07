Shapiro then turned to pounce on former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance. But, even before he could finish, the crowd started chanting “He’s a weirdo,” Walz’s characterization of Vance.

“I love you, Philly,” Shapiro exclaimed. “The fact you are chanting he’s a weirdo means you heard of my good friend and our next vice president, Tim Walz.”

Shapiro then praised the person who was ultimately chosen to join Harris on the ticket.

“Tim Walz is a great man,” he said. “Tim Walz is an outstanding governor. Tim Walz is a teacher. Tim Walz is a guardsman. Tim Walz is a great patriot. And I’ll tell you what else – Tim Walz is a dear friend and I want you to know, Lori and I feel blessed to have Tim and Gwen in our lives,” he said, including the first ladies of Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

Walz returned the adulation saying Shapiro “can bring the fire.”

“I know you know this, but my God, what a treasure you have in Josh Shapiro. This is a visionary leader also, I have to tell you, everybody in America knows when you need a bridge fix, call that guy,” he added, referencing the I-95 bridge collapse last June, which the Shapiro administration had repaired in 12 days.

The audience filled the 10,000-seat stadium, with 2,000 standing and another 2,000 in another building watching live on TV.

Shapiro also talked about “freedom,” again reminding his constituents that freedom in America started here 248 years ago.

“The task of defending our fundamental freedoms, it now falls to all of you to freedom loving Americans all across this great country, and to the good people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania who will decide this next election and understand our unique responsibility,” he said.

And “while we’ll see Kamala Harris’ and Tim Walz’s names on the ballot that this election isn’t just about their names on this ballot, this election is about all of you.”

He also talked about his faith, something that became part of the discussion over Harris’ consideration of him as VP.

“I don’t want to preach,” he said, to which the audience chanted “Preach! Preach: Preach.”

“I want to just say this, I lean on my family and I lean on my faith, which calls me to serve, and I am proud of my faith now,” he said. “My faith teaches me that no one, no one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it. That means that each of us has a responsibility to get off the sidelines, to get in the game, and to do our part.”

In addition to Shapiro, other speakers included Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, National Democratic Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and Pennsylvania Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey.