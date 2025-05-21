What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Erica Deuso defeated Barry Cassidy in Downingtown’s Democratic mayoral primary, according to unofficial results. Deuso will square off against Republican Richard Bryant in the general election.

If elected, she would become the first openly transgender mayor in Pennsylvania.

“We’re going to keep Downingtown safe, sustainable and strong,” Deuso said Tuesday evening.

Deuso received the local Democratic Party’s endorsement after sitting Mayor Phil Dague declined a bid for a second term. Cassidy did not respond to multiple requests for comment submitted via email.

Home to nearly 9,000 residents, the borough of Downingtown sits in the center of Chester County. The borough is one of the final stops along SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line. A six-member council governs Downingtown. The mayor oversees police and fire operations, performs ceremonial duties and casts tie-breaking votes.

Deuso, 44, works in personnel and process quality management at Johnson & Johnson. The Drexel University alumna originally hails from South Burlington, Vermont. She moved to Downingtown in 2007.

She is a committee person with the Chester County Democratic Committee and also serves on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Equality Project and PFLAG Philadelphia chapter. Deuso previously ran to become a state representative in the 155th District.

Deuso said her campaign centers on continuing Downingtown’s “good neighbor traditions.” She expressed her desire to combat teen suicide, curb domestic violence and highlight the lack of sustainable housing options for buyers and renters.

“We’re going to be focusing on environmental resilience, looking at starting a regional steering committee to address our flooding issues with communities from Honeybrook all the way down to Wilmington,” Deuso said

Attracting new small businesses and creating community-building opportunities, such as resurrecting the Chester County Mac-n-Cheese Cook Off, are also on her mayoral to-do list.