Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride became the first transgender person elected to Congress Tuesday night when she won Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat.

McBride captured 57% of the vote against her Republican opponent, John Whalen III, a former Delaware State Police officer and small businessman, who earned 42%.

She said in her acceptance speech that she would serve all Delawareans.

“Here in this state, we have come to see our fellow citizens as neighbors,” she said. “With shared hopes and a common destiny.”

Whalen said Tuesday night he was not yet conceding. The Associated Press called the race around 9:45 p.m.

“Call me back when Fox News calls it,” he said.

At 34 years old, McBride is also the youngest person Delaware has sent to Washington since President Joe Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972.

The seat McBride won was previously occupied by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who won the seat formerly held by Sen. Tom Carper in the Senate Tuesday night.

McBride gained national prominence when she became the first openly transgender person to speak at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.