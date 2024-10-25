Experience

Both candidates have spent time in the state legislature. Gay, an attorney, was elected in 2020, representing the 5th Senate District. Her experience includes time as a deputy attorney general in the Delaware Department of Justice, clerking in the Delaware Superior Court and in private practice.

Briggs King served in the Delaware House representing the 37th District from 2009 to 2023, when she left office because she moved out of the district. She is a former teacher and previously worked as a finance executive.

Working across party lines

With the governor and the lieutenant governor offices elected separately, Gay or Briggs King may have to work with a governor of a different party. Gay said she would be an asset to the Republican challenger if he were to become the next governor.

“I would use the office regardless of party, to ensure that I could be the most effective like I have proven to be in the state Senate,” she said.

Briggs King also said she would be an asset to a governor of the opposite party. She said she’s spent her legislative career working across the aisle, including her experience on the joint budget committee.

“It’s that reputation, once again, of being a hard worker, being a team player, and just wanting the best outcome for Delaware,” she said. “Once I’m elected, I know my role is to represent the people, and I would do that regardless of who the governor is.”

Hall-Long is currently outgoing Gov. John Carney’s designee as the co-chair of the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, which approves grant funding requests to combat the opioid epidemic. Hall-Long and the commission have recently come under fire for its process of approving and overseeing grants from the fund. The Delaware Attorney General is the other co-chair.

Gay said she would want to serve on the commission on behalf of the next governor.

“We have had litigation to try to make sure that monies are spent to help people who are affected, but we as a state and as a nation continue to be affected by the lingering aspects of the epidemic, including increases in opioid and synthetic drug trafficking and use throughout our state,” she said. “We have so much work to do and I would be honored to continue that work.”

Briggs King said she would be the ideal person to continue serving as the next governor’s designee.

“I’ve been so engaged on many issues related to substance exposure for infants, substance abuse, mental health and different things in our community,” she said.