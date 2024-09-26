Elections 2024

What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2024 general election

Delaware’s general primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from election deadlines to who’s on the ballot.

I Voted Today sticker

I Voted Today sticker. (Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

Jump to a section

What are the deadlines I need to know?

  • Voter registration
    • In person: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • By mail: Postmarked by Saturday, Oct. 12
    • NOTE: Uniformed service members and civilians living overseas must register to vote by Monday, Oct. 21
  • Absentee/mail ballot request
    • In person: Friday, Nov. 1
    • By mail: Received by Friday, Nov. 1
    • Online: Friday, Nov. 1
  • Absentee/mail ballot return
    • In-person: Tuesday, Nov. 5
    • By mail: Received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5
  • Early voting: Friday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 3
    • Oct. 25 – Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Can I still register to vote?

The voter registration deadline for Delaware’s general election is Saturday, Oct. 12. Delawareans can register to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Delaware, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Anyone convicted of a felony and who has completed their sentence can vote as long as they were not convicted of a “disqualifying felony.” Disqualifying felonies include murder or manslaughter (except vehicular homicide); any felony constituting an offense against public administration involving bribery or improper influence or abuse of office; or any felony constituting a sexual offense.

Can I still apply for an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballot applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 1.

Can I vote early in person?

Early voting will take place at multiple locations from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Below are the hours of operation:

  • Oct. 25 – Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Castle County

  • Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
  • Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
  • Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720
  • Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711
  • Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802

Kent County

  • BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904
  • Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901
  • Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946
  • Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952

Sussex County

  • American Legion Post 28 – Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
  • Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
  • Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
  • Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
  • Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
  • Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

When must absentee ballots be received?

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the elections office for your county by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

How will I know if my absentee ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online.

What if I want to vote in person?

Delawareans who would prefer to vote the old-fashioned way can do so in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received an absentee ballot but want to vote in person?

Voters who receive absentee or mail ballots can opt to vote in person on Election Day. To do so, voters must bring their ballots and the pre-addressed outer return envelopes to be voided. After they surrender their ballots and envelopes and sign a declaration, they can vote using a regular ballot.

What happens if I request an absentee ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county board of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot?

Delaware voters will be choosing a new governor to replace John Carney, who by law can’t seek a third term and instead will become mayor of Wilmington by winning the Sept. 10 Democratic primary and not having a general election opponent.

Voters will also select a replacement for four-term U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is not seeking re-election, and will decide who fills the seat of U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for the Senate office Carper has held since 2000.

Many offices are uncontested, such as the race for Wilmington mayor and New Castle County executive, where Democratic primary winner Marcus Henry doesn’t have a Republican foe.

Below is a look at all of the contested races:

U.S. President

  • Republican candidate: Donald Trump
  • Democratic candidate: Kamala Harris

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

Governor

  • Democratic candidate: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer
  • Republican candidate: House Minority Leader Mike Ramone

Lieutenant governor

Insurance commissioner

State Senate

State House of Representatives

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Wilmington City Council

At-large (voters pick three)

New Castle County Council

Kent County

Sussex County Council

District 3

Delaware voter info & resources

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

About Cris Barrish

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate