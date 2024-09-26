What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2024 general election

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Voter registration In person: Saturday, Oct. 12 By mail: Postmarked by Saturday, Oct. 12 NOTE : Uniformed service members and civilians living overseas must register to vote by Monday, Oct. 21

Absentee/mail ballot request In person: Friday, Nov. 1 By mail: Received by Friday, Nov. 1 Online: Friday, Nov. 1

Absentee/mail ballot return In-person: Tuesday, Nov. 5 By mail: Received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Early voting: Friday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 3 Oct. 25 – Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Can I still register to vote?

The voter registration deadline for Delaware’s general election is Saturday, Oct. 12. Delawareans can register to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Delaware, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Anyone convicted of a felony and who has completed their sentence can vote as long as they were not convicted of a “disqualifying felony.” Disqualifying felonies include murder or manslaughter (except vehicular homicide); any felony constituting an offense against public administration involving bribery or improper influence or abuse of office; or any felony constituting a sexual offense.

Can I still apply for an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballot applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 1.

Can I vote early in person?

Early voting will take place at multiple locations from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Below are the hours of operation:

Oct. 25 – Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Castle County

Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709

Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)

Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703

Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720

Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711

Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802

Kent County

BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904

Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901

Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946

Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952

Sussex County

American Legion Post 28 – Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966

Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973

Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941

Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956

Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967

Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

When must absentee ballots be received?

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the elections office for your county by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

How will I know if my absentee ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online.

What if I want to vote in person?

Delawareans who would prefer to vote the old-fashioned way can do so in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received an absentee ballot but want to vote in person?

Voters who receive absentee or mail ballots can opt to vote in person on Election Day. To do so, voters must bring their ballots and the pre-addressed outer return envelopes to be voided. After they surrender their ballots and envelopes and sign a declaration, they can vote using a regular ballot.

What happens if I request an absentee ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county board of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot?

Delaware voters will be choosing a new governor to replace John Carney, who by law can’t seek a third term and instead will become mayor of Wilmington by winning the Sept. 10 Democratic primary and not having a general election opponent.

Voters will also select a replacement for four-term U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, a former governor and U.S. representative who is not seeking re-election, and will decide who fills the seat of U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for the Senate office Carper has held since 2000.

Many offices are uncontested, such as the race for Wilmington mayor and New Castle County executive, where Democratic primary winner Marcus Henry doesn’t have a Republican foe.

Below is a look at all of the contested races:

U.S. President

Republican candidate : Donald Trump

: Donald Trump Democratic candidate: Kamala Harris

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

Democratic candidate : Sen. Sarah McBride

: Sen. Sarah McBride Republican candidate: John Whalen

Governor

Democratic candidate : New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer

: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer Republican candidate: House Minority Leader Mike Ramone

Lieutenant governor

Insurance commissioner

Democratic candidate : Incumbent Trinidad Navarro

: Incumbent Trinidad Navarro Republican candidate: Ralph Taylor

State Senate