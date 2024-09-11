What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Delaware Democratic Party leadership was against Matt Meyer.

So were Gov. John Carney and House Speaker Valerie Longhurst.

Joining in the opposition were the two powerful unions — representing state teachers and organized labor.

Yet New Castle County Executive Meyer capitalized on Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s yearlong campaign finance scandal and former state environmental protection chief Collin O’Mara’s late entrance into the race and rolled to a convincing victory Tuesday in the three-way gubernatorial primary.

Meyer, whose candidacy was fueled by a huge fund-raising advantage, was declared the winner by the Associated Press shortly after 9 p.m. With 348 of 530 districts reporting results, Meyer held 48% of the vote in the marquee race of the Delaware primary season. Hall-Long was in second with 36% and first-time candidate O’Mara was third with about 16%.

Meyer, 52, will face state House Minority Leader Mike Ramone in the Nov. 5 general election to succeed Carney, who by law could not seek a third term.

Ramone, 63, a business owner who has represented the Pike Creek area of western New Castle County since 2008, cruised to victory Tuesday in the Republican primary. With nearly three-quarters of the vote in, Ramone won 73% of the vote against political newcomers Bobby Williamson (11%) and Jerry Price (16%).

Meyer will be the prohibitive favorite to win the governorship over Ramone in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly two to one and since 2018 have held all nine statewide elective offices.