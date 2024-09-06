What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Voting rights advocates and good government groups are demanding action after some Democratic voters were told they were ineligible to vote because of incorrect party identification on their voter registrations.

The Department of Elections estimates at least 750 voters who were registered automatically through the Department of Motor Vehicles have an incorrect party identification due to a “clerical error.”

Long-time Wilmington resident Darron Swann said he was excited to vote for the first time last week before being told he had no party affiliation and was ineligible to vote in the primary. He said he registered as a Democrat in March 2023.

“I feel like I should not have had to experience that,” he said. “It was a terrible civic experience.”

Swann also said he was not given the correct ballot because it did not list the Wilmington mayoral race. After a few hours and several phone calls, the DMV “glitch” was identified as the issue, and he was allowed to vote with the correct ballot.

“I’m new to the process. It was discouraging for me,” he said. “I’m fairly resilient, but there were so many seniors and it was just bad to have that type of ignorance at the polls.”

Andrew Berstein, Cozen Voting Rights Fellow with ACLU Delaware, said they started receiving complaints from voters who found out they were ineligible last week when early voting began.

The Delaware Coalition for Open Government (DELCOG) sent a letter to the New Castle County Department of Elections that said it was aware of two young women who registered as Democrats in April and were initially not allowed to vote during early voting. Once the voters visited the elections office with proof they were registered Democrats, the letter said their party affiliation was updated so they could vote.

It’s unclear whether voters upstate have been more affected, but Wilmington activists and some candidates for office have unleashed a wave of criticism directed at the Department of Elections. Wilmington Mayoral Candidate Velda Jones-Potter and her supporters say the problem appears to be more widespread in Wilmington than in other areas.

“The situations with which I am familiar, many of them personally, because I have been present and members of my team have been present,” Jones-Potter said. “The Department of Elections has not been forthcoming and transparent with the complete information as to the magnitude, the scope, the geographic impact of this issue.”

DOE spokesperson Cathleen Hartsky-Carter said no voter has been turned away due to this issue, and any voter impacted has been provided the opportunity to vote. She did not address Jones-Potter’s assertion that the agency lacks transparency on the issue.

At least one voter appears to have been unable to cast a ballot due to the clerical error. Alicia Clark, founder of Delaware Faith in Action Network, said she was aware of an 83-year-old woman who was turned away and told she would not be allowed to vote in the September primary. Clark’s group organizes events like Souls to the Polls, a get-out-the-vote effort.

“Her daughter shared she took her mother to vote, and they told her there was an issue with her registration — her party — and that she had to fill out a form, which she did, and they told her that they would correct the issue, but she’ll be able to vote in November,” Clark said. “This is what she was told. So that, right there, disputes this comment that [the Department of Elections] made that no one has been turned away because that’s not true.”