This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Outgoing Delaware Gov. John Carney and Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter laid out their visions for the future of the city in a candidate forum Thursday.

At the forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the two Democrats made their case to replace outgoing Mayor Mike Purzycki, who is not running for re-election.

Carney and Jones-Potter answered questions covering issues including education, public safety, job creation and quality of life.

Carney listed several of his accomplishments throughout his time as governor and earlier public service. He highlighted his efforts on economic development as governor.

“We rebuilt our state’s economy, creating more than 30,000 new jobs,” he said. “We turned a $400 million budget deficit into a $500 million surplus.”

Carney is leaving the governor’s office after being term-limited after two terms. He previously served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and as the First State’s lone congressman.

Jones-Potter previously worked for DuPont and MBNA. She became the first Black Delaware state treasurer and served during the Great Recession.

The governor also pointed to investments in education, a new permit law for buying handguns and money for affordable housing.

Jones-Potter said she wants to focus on creating opportunities for all Wilmington residents and bring culture, arts and entertainment back to life in places where it once thrived.

“Here in our city, we have far too many people who are not productive, who have fallen by the wayside, and we’ve got to bring them back into productive lives here within our city,” she said. “We are all one city, and that’s what I’m hoping to create as mayor.”