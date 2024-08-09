Wilmington mayoral candidates lay out views in issues forum
The Wilmington mayoral candidate forum with Gov. Carney and Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter focused on issues like education, crime and jobs.
Outgoing Delaware Gov. John Carney and Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter laid out their visions for the future of the city in a candidate forum Thursday.
At the forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the two Democrats made their case to replace outgoing Mayor Mike Purzycki, who is not running for re-election.
Carney and Jones-Potter answered questions covering issues including education, public safety, job creation and quality of life.
Carney listed several of his accomplishments throughout his time as governor and earlier public service. He highlighted his efforts on economic development as governor.
“We rebuilt our state’s economy, creating more than 30,000 new jobs,” he said. “We turned a $400 million budget deficit into a $500 million surplus.”
Carney is leaving the governor’s office after being term-limited after two terms. He previously served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and as the First State’s lone congressman.
Jones-Potter previously worked for DuPont and MBNA. She became the first Black Delaware state treasurer and served during the Great Recession.
The governor also pointed to investments in education, a new permit law for buying handguns and money for affordable housing.
Jones-Potter said she wants to focus on creating opportunities for all Wilmington residents and bring culture, arts and entertainment back to life in places where it once thrived.
“Here in our city, we have far too many people who are not productive, who have fallen by the wayside, and we’ve got to bring them back into productive lives here within our city,” she said. “We are all one city, and that’s what I’m hoping to create as mayor.”
Early child care and education
Both candidates said they’re concerned that students are not performing and learning at grade level. Carney said his administration doubled funding for child care to $129 million a year and $60 million for low-income children. He said he would continue to focus on educational issues if elected mayor.
Jones-Potter said Delaware is failing to adequately educate Wilmington children and those across the state.
“We have got to ensure that we address the issues of quality of education and affordability of education at the early childhood education level,” she said. “While it’s not the purview directly of the city and the mayor, it is a place where we absolutely have to advocate and be a part of that solution.”
Corporations and economic development
Jones-Potter said she wants to attract and rebrand the city of Wilmington by making the city a destination for art and culture. She also argued it was important to have an educated and skilled workforce to retain employers.
“We’ve got to streamline those processes without compromising quality,” she said. “We have to create a startup ecosystem that builds on infrastructure in the city for technology, transportation and other things that are important for businesses.”
Carney argued that Wilmington’s strength starts with “a vibrant downtown business district and successful commercial and industrial districts.”
“We need to expand employment at sites like the Amtrak shops in the Northeast, the Port of Wilmington and the Riverfront,” he said. “We’ve been working aggressively to do that over the last several years, and as mayor, I would continue.”
Crime and quality of life
The two candidates also addressed questions about crime and quality of life. They also discussed reviewing the city’s current schedule of fines and fees and providing more accountability to the mayor’s office.
Carney talked about the combined efforts of the Wilmington Police Department, the state’s violence intervention program and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office that have made progress in eliminating gangs.
He said when he knocks on doors, people said they want safe neighborhoods.
“Most residents are worried more about nuisance crimes like break-ins and acts of vandalism and problems with vacant homes,” he said. “They want a greater police presence in their neighborhoods.
Jones-Potter said she sees the effects of mental health and drug addiction hurting some residents of the city. She said she wants to rebrand the city, but to include everyone in doing that.
“What I would want to see is a city where people all across the city are able to work, where we’re introducing our young people to opportunities and options beyond college and other than college, where we’re creating real apprenticeship opportunities for them so they can see themselves able to work, earn a living, afford a home, send their own children to college. And we don’t have that in so many places in our city,” Jones-Potter said.
Carney said everyone wants clean, safe neighborhoods and good-paying jobs. He said his 40 years of experience in government makes him the best choice for mayor.
“As mayor, I’ll work to improve public education in our schools, expand access to affordable housing, protect taxpayer dollars and invest in small and minority-owned businesses,” he said. “Working together, only working together, I’m confident that we can build a better city for all of us.”
The primary election is Sept. 10. There are no Republicans the winner would face in a general election. The two candidates will participate in additional forums, including one hosted on Aug. 14 by the YWCA.
