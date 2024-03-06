From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Governor John Carney reflected on the state’s accomplishments during his two terms in office during his final State of the State speech in Dover Tuesday afternoon.

He pointed to achievements like creating 30,000 new jobs, passing paid family leave, raising teacher salaries and combating the effects of climate change.

“As many of you know, I spent a lot of time on the football field,” he said. “I know, it was a long time ago, but one thing I learned is that the best teams leave it all on the field.”

The governor urged lawmakers to pass legislation to set a spending benchmark and control health care cost inflation. About $2 billion of Delaware’s budget is made up of health care spending and the state spends $1 million on Medicare.

Carney also touted his moves on education, despite some advocates saying that lawmakers need to make a larger investment after a blockbuster report last year showing Delaware was underfunding high-needs students by $500 million to $1 billion.

House Speaker Valerie Longhurst said she was excited by Carney’s support of her legislation to add more mental health support in high schools.

“I’ve been fighting for mental health for the last five years,” she said. “We put it in elementary schools. We put it at middle schools, and now the fact that he put it in the state budget this year for high schools is huge.”

Carney also pointed to Opportunity Funding, a program that provides additional funding for low-income students and English learners, as one of his most significant accomplishments. If the legislature passes the governor’s recommended budget this June, the funding to date will total $63 million.