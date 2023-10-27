Effort to revitalize southeastern Wilmington highlighted in ‘Opportunity LIVES Here’ project

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents in the southeastern section of Wilmington have watched an amazing transformation at the nearby Wilmington Riverfront. Hotels, restaurants, and condo towers have risen over the past decades at the site of a former shipyard. That development has predominantly been centered on the west side of the Christina River.

Two years ago, developers unveiled plans for Riverfront East, with nearly two million square feet of office space, more than 350,000 square feet of retail, and more than 4,200 residential units when the project is finished.

State Sen. Darius Brown represents the area and says there’s a big opportunity even beyond the area right along the river. He said the state has the opportunity to break the longstanding cycle of poverty and crime in this section of the city while paving the way for the community to prosper economically, culturally, and socially.

“We are building the infrastructure so that we can leverage private investment to address the generational challenges that some neighborhoods have had in the second senatorial district,” he said. “But also building off of the working class, middle class prosperity of our more stable neighborhoods so that we can ensure that they have all the amenities that they deserve.”

Next week, Brown will join economic development partners in hosting a symposium dubbed “Opportunity LIVES Here.” Those partners include the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware which has overseen the transformation of the Wilmington Riverfront into an economic juggernaut. The effort is also getting support from the Delaware River and Bay Authority which operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge and the Wilmington Airport.

Brown said the planned improvements will play a pivotal role in amplifying the wealth of the Black community, supporting the development of generational prosperity for families of color living in the area.