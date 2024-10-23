From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Wilmington, Delaware, is urging residents to help identify lead pipes in the city, as municipalities across the U.S. are required to find and replace lead pipes over the next decade.

Lead pipes can corrode and contaminate drinking water. Exposure to the neurotoxin can cause serious health problems, including cognitive impairment among children.

Last week, Wilmington Water Utility released an inventory of lead pipes as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, the city has yet to determine whether thousands more contain lead.

“It’s really been difficult, because the majority of our assets are underground, and we don’t want to go around digging up the whole city to identify service lines if it’s avoidable,” said Chris Oh, water division director.

So far, fewer than 2,000 of Wilmington’s service lines are confirmed to contain lead. But more could be detected in the coming months or years — the materials of about 25% of Wilmington’s 74,000 service lines are unknown.