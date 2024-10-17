From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As U.S. cities aim to meet new federal regulations that require them to find and replace lead pipes over the next decade, the city of Philadelphia has yet to determine whether service lines connected to hundreds of thousands of properties contain lead.

The Philadelphia Water Department on Wednesday released a public inventory of lead pipes throughout the city, which was required of all U.S. municipalities by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lead pipes can corrode and contaminate drinking water, putting those exposed at risk for serious health problems, including cognitive impairment among children. New EPA regulations, which mandate the removal of all lead pipes and impose stricter limits on lead in drinking water, come a decade after children in Flint, Michigan, were exposed to the neurotoxin.

Philadelphia residents can search their address in the city’s new interactive map to determine whether they’re connected to one of the many lead service lines that have been found throughout the city.

The map shows clusters of lead service lines in areas such as Kensington, North Philadelphia and Point Breeze in South Philadelphia. However, the material of service lines connected to a majority of properties on the map is unknown.

“The lack of knowledge is certainly somewhat disturbing, given the obligations the city is going to have to rectify and replace all of these lead service lines in the coming decade,” said Robert Ballenger, an energy and utilities attorney at Community Legal Services. “Going back to 1916, the Inquirer reported that the city was requiring everyone to use lead to connect to the city’s water mains. Fast forward a century, and we’ve lost track of where those lead lines are. We need to regain that information if we’re going to secure people’s health and safety in their homes for the future.”