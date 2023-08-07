The EPA requirement comes years after lead contamination in Flint, Mich. resulted in elevated lead levels in children’s blood. The Biden administration has set aside $15 million dollars in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in an effort to replace all lead pipes in the U.S. within the next decade.

The EPA estimates there are about 9 million of these lines across the country, especially in older cities. Finding them is an immense undertaking, because many cities don’t even know where they are — or how many exist. Finding and replacing them also can be an economic burden on cities.

Asking residents to determine whether they have lead pipes can relieve some of that burden, said Tim Filasky, director of Newark’s public works department. He said offering a prize of free water is much less costly for the city than hiring workers to find lead material in homes.

“If we didn’t get this information from the homeowners, we would spend $20, $30, $40,000 by sending our crews into your home, or sending our crews out to dig holes in the yard, things like that, to verify these things,” he said.

How to find out if your house has lead pipes

To help the city of Newark determine pipe material, residents must first locate their water meter.

The next step is attempting to stick a magnet to the pipe. If the magnet sticks, the pipe is likely made of galvanized steel. These old, iron pipes can accumulate lead deposits over time and contaminate drinking water if a home previously used lead pipes.

If the magnet does not stick, the pipe could be copper, or lead. Residents can scrape the pipe with a screwdriver to discover the type of piping material. If the pipe matches the color of a penny, the pipe is made of copper, which won’t leach contaminants into the water. If the pipe is a shiny silver-gray, it could be made of lead.

Participants of Newark’s survey must submit photos of their pipes, along with a form, to the city.

The city will enter residents into a raffle every three months through June 2024. The winners won’t have to pay their water bills up to $1,000 for a year.

The city of Newark will pay for the replacement of lead service lines connected to buildings and homes.

Homeowners must hire a plumber to replace internal plumbing made of lead, however. Welding solder, household plumbing fixtures, and pipe fittings made before 1986 may contain the heavy metal.

The EPA recommends homeowners with lead pipes to purchase filters certified to remove lead, to only use cold water for drinking and cooking, and to run the water before drinking.