Delaware’s Indian River Bay is a popular spot for clamming and mussel harvesting. But the state has banned these activities until the end of the month after a Millsboro wastewater facility discharged raw sewage into a tributary of the Indian River, which flows into the Bay.

A pump station connected to the town’s sanitary sewer system failed this week, according to Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Clams and mussels could be contaminated by fecal matter, said Christophe Tulou, director of the Center for the Inland Bays

“They suck water into their bodies. They have a tendency to collect these fecal coliform pathogens that have been coming from that spill,” he said. “So, it’s going to take about 21 days for them to cleanse themselves and get things back to normal.”

The harvest of crabs, conch, and finfish, as well as commercial oyster farming, are not affected by the closure, DNREC said. However, the agency advises people to limit their contact with the water in the upper Indian River Bay this week.

DNREC police are patrolling the area to spread the word about the safety concern. The state also is monitoring repairs at the Millsboro pump station. Tulou said it’s important that all wastewater facilities inspect their equipment on a regular basis, and comply with their permits.

“The sewage is harmful, as we can see from this closure,” Tulou said. “The nutrients and the other pollutants that come out of that [wastewater] process, if it’s not done properly, certainly affect the health of our bays and all the fish, crabs, the shellfish, and the humans that rely on that system.”