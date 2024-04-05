Pa. anglers gear up for opening day of trout season

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Each year, hundreds of thousands of anglers visit Pennsylvania’s waterways to fish on opening day of trout season. The 64-year-old tradition kicks off Saturday, and anglers are preparing their fishing gear for the much-anticipated day.

“It’s just a tradition that has been perpetuated for generations,” said Kurt Engstrom of State College, who has attended the event almost every year since he was 4 years old.

Groups of friends and family arrive at their favorite streams and lakes in the early morning to claim their spots. Anglers line up elbow-to-elbow for their chance to catch large, trophy-sized fish.

“The scene is like shopping on Christmas Eve,” Engstrom said.

Each angler has a different goal — whether it’s to catch the largest trout they can find or catch as many fish as possible. Some simply attend opening day to enjoy the outdoors.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission supplies more than 3 million trout from its hatcheries into hundreds of streams and lakes across the state. The commission will stock three species of trout, including the eye-catching rainbow trout, noticeable by its pink stripe and black speckles.

Another million trout are stocked by sporting clubs and other cooperative nurseries. In addition to stocked waterways, anglers can fish from miles of streams home to wild trout.

“It really hearkens the beginning of spring. Folks have been thinking about opening day all year long,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “We do have year-round fishing opportunities in Pennsylvania — but there’s nothing like opening day.”