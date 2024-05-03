Pa., N.J. and Del. to receive millions in federal dollars to replace lead pipes

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania will receive more than $152 million to find and replace thousands of lead service lines throughout the state, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.

It’s part of $3 billion in new funding allocated through President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

The EPA estimates there are about 9 million of these lines across the country, particularly in older cities. Finding and replacing them is an immense and costly undertaking, and many cities don’t even know where they are — or how many exist.

“It’s tough for municipalities and utilities to do alone, especially smaller ones. So [the new funding is] a godsend,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz during an interview with WHYY News. “[We have] some of the oldest towns and cities in the country. So the inventory is vast. And, the poorer communities are the ones that struggle the most to catch up.”

Delaware and New Jersey will also receive over $28.6 million and more than $123 million, respectively.

The EPA is requiring water providers to create a public inventory of lead water pipes by October. The mandate comes years after lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, resulted in elevated lead levels in children’s blood.