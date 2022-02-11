Harris in N.J. points to Newark as model for lead replacement

It also comes in a midterm election year when Democrats are on the defensive after warning signs in last year’s elections and eager to point to examples of government successes.

Lead pipes are a legacy of aging infrastructure across the country, and removing and replacing them has proven to be a challenge as some states and utilities confront a lack of clear inventories. It’s also a pricey problem to fix.

The vice president’s visit — meant to hail a federal infusion of cash — also lays bare a funding gap facing the state if all the lead lines in the state are to be replaced. New Jersey is getting a $1 billion infusion from the federal bipartisan legislation, a significant sum aimed at updating drinking water and sewer systems, but it’s a fraction of the estimated $30 billion in funds needed to complete the overhaul, according to state environmental regulators.

This year, the state is getting $170 million in funds for water infrastructure. State regulators say they want utilities and local governments across the state to come forward during planned hearings to apply for funds.

New Jersey is also trying to implement a 2021 law that requires a lead pipe inventory, along with replacement of all lead service lines over the next decade. The source for that funding isn’t clear.

The federal funding, Murphy said Friday, “could not be more perfectly timed.”

Kareem Adeem, the head of Newark’s water and sewer department, said the a big hurdle to replacing the the city’s lead lines was getting the right to access people’s homes to check for lead pipes, a challenge in a city where 75% of residents are renters. Once city officials passed an ordinance to allow for access, the project moved quickly, he said.

Kim Gaddy, the national environmental justice director for Clean Water Action and an activist in Newark, has been reserved about the state’s plan to spend the federal infrastructure cash.

“We need to watchdog this to make sure it’s spent the right way,” she said in a recent interview.