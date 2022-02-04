At a ceremony on Thursday to announce his nomination, Platkin elaborated on the statewide issues he said he wanted to address. He said ultimately, he plans to keep all residents safe.

“This means in particular, and in particular right now, bringing all necessary resources to bear to prevent violent crime,” Platkin said. “And because most violent crime involves firearms, we will use every tool at our disposal to tackle the root causes of gun violence, including by holding those accountable who foster gun violence in our communities.”

He also touched on the role law enforcement officers play in situations dealing with addiction and mental health.

“We will recognize and seek to relieve the often overwhelming burden we have placed on law enforcement, to not only prevent crime, but to serve as addiction and mental health counselors, all while handling a global pandemic,” Platkin said.

Platkin was born and raised in the Garden State, spending his early years in Morristown and Florham Park. He studied law at Stanford University and later went to work for Debevoise & Plimpton in New York City.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle applauded the choice.

“Matt Platkin worked closely with the Legislature during his time as chief counsel and I am confident he will continue to be a valuable and reliable partner from the Attorney General’s Office,” said Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-37), a veteran lawmaker who has worked in law enforcement. “I look forward to working with Matt to increase diversity in our police departments, fight discrimination in our workplaces, curb the rise in hate crimes across the state and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”