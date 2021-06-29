Grewal leaving the Murphy administration for the SEC
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is leaving the Murphy administration to lead the enforcement division of the Security and Exchange Commission.
The SEC announced the appointment Tuesday. Grewal said in a news release that he is “excited to get to work with the talented team of public servants to uncover and prosecute misconduct and protect investors.”
He thanked Gov. Phil Murphy for giving him an opportunity to serve in the role that he’s held since January 2018 when he was confirmed as the nation’s first Sikh attorney general. Previously, he was Bergen County Prosecutor. Earlier in his career, the son of Indian immigrants, Grewal was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Murphy praised Grewal’s leadership, calling him “an invaluable member of our administration and a dedicated public servant to the residents of New Jersey.”
“Though I will miss his leadership, I know he’s the right person to protect investors all across the nation,” he said.
The governor will name an interim Attorney General this week to fill the remainder of the four-year term, according to gubernatorial spokesperson Alyana Alfaro-Post.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
