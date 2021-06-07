Top court OKs N.J. directive to open police disciplinary files

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday that state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years.

The decision upheld a state appellate court ruling issued last October. That panel ruled unanimously that Grewal has the authority to release the files and rejected arguments made by police and troopers unions seeking to block the releases.

“The challengers present a number of concerns; yet, in our view, the Directives satisfy the deferential standard of review,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in the decision for the unanimous court. “They are designed to enhance public trust and confidence in law enforcement, to deter misconduct, to improve transparency and accountability in the disciplinary process, and to identify repeat offenders who may try to move from one sensitive position to another. In short, the Directives are consistent with legislative policies and rest on a reasonable basis.”