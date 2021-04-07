New Jersey launches searchable site of police use-of-force reports

New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday launched an online database that allows the public to search reports of police use of force from across the state’s more than 500 police departments.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement that the new site, which his office says is a beta, or test, version, is part of an ongoing effort to increase police accountability and openness.

“We recognize that true accountability is impossible without transparency, and we want to learn how we can make our Use of Force Dashboard as transparent and accessible as possible,” Grewal said.

The site includes data from October 2020, when Grewal began to require police departments to submit reports online for the database, until Feb. 28.

Information on the site can be filtered by county, agency and officer name and also has information about the incident, the interactions between subjects and officers, and the injuries.

The data can be downloaded as well.