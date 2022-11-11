3 former Sharon Hill police officers plead guilty in deadly shooting of Fanta Bility

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The three former Sharon Hill police officers charged with firing shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility have pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

The lesser charge was part of a plea deal requested by the child’s family.

Former officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith were facing 12 criminal counts each of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Bility was shot in August 2021 as she walked with her mother following a football game at Academy Park High School.

All three officers fired their weapons as the game was letting out in response to gunfire they heard in the vicinity that was unrelated to the football game.

They fired 25 shots at a black Chevy Impala, which they believed was where the shots were coming from.

That vehicle was passing the exiting crowd, which included Bility.

The gunmen who fired the initial shots, Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, were charged with first-degree murder in Bility’s death, but the charge was withdrawn and they pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.