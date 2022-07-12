New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin wants to make it clear: “Abortion remains legal in New Jersey.” To make sure that those who seek an abortion in the Garden State are protected, he announced the creation of a “Reproductive Rights Strike Force.”

The team is comprised of several officials across multiple divisions and offices within the Attorney General’s Office and state police.

Calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a devastating setback for women’s rights,” Platkin said the strike force will ensure that new state laws protecting abortion access will be enforced “to the full extent possible.”

“[We’ll] use every available resource to protect access to abortion care in New Jersey,” he said in a news release.

Roxanne Sutocky, community engagement director of The Women’s Center in Cherry Hill, commended Platkin for forming the strike force.

“We think that it’s an important countermeasure to the new abortion landscape that we are experiencing in this country after the fall of Roe,” she said. “I think as long as it is a collaborative response, it can be really effective in creating a safe community of abortion care provision for our state.”