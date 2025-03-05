From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the morning of Aug. 27, 2021, Phebe Brandt’s shift at the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center in Philadelphia started out pretty normal.

But that quickly changed when a man came in, gained access to one of the clinic areas and locked himself in a patient bathroom.

“We didn’t know if he had a bomb on him, we didn’t know what the story was,” Brandt said. “Our security guard tried to remove him, could not, so we called the police.”

Health center managers evacuated everyone from the building. Many patients that day were there for annual gynecologic exams, birth control and cancer screenings, providers said. Some were visiting the adjoining surgical center for abortion services.

They all stood outside on the sidewalk and anxiously watched as Philadelphia police and a SWAT team closed down the area around Locust and 11th streets in Center City.

“I was glad we got out, because we didn’t know. We didn’t know if he was going to blow the whole place up,” Brandt said. “It was pretty scary.”

The man locked in the bathroom was Minnesota resident and abortion protester Matthew Connolly. He didn’t have a bomb, but stayed barricaded for nearly three hours before police broke in and forcibly removed him from the clinic. He was carried out on a stretcher.

The health center had to shut down for the day, which resulted in at least 44 canceled patient appointments that needed to be rescheduled, according to court documents.

“Abortion, obviously, is more time sensitive,” Brandt said. “But even our patients who were in the sexual reproductive health office, they took a whole day off to come in that day and it was incredibly disruptive to them for them to not be able to complete their visits and have to come back.”

These are the kinds of incidents that have been prosecuted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act. It’s a federal law that, in part, makes it illegal for someone to threaten, injure or block patients and providers at reproductive health clinics.

Last August, the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden’s administration filed a civil lawsuit against Connolly for violating the FACE Act. But his case — along with several others — were recently dismissed in late January after President Donald Trump’s DOJ instructed federal prosecutors across the country to drop these kinds of cases.

In a memo, DOJ leaders said FACE Act prosecutions would be allowed “only in extraordinary circumstances,” or instances involving serious bodily harm, serious property damage and death.

It’s a departure from how previous administrations have enforced the FACE Act since Congress passed the law in 1994. While the move garners applause from religious and pro-life groups, Brandt said she and her reproductive health colleagues fear this will lead to more disruption and violence at centers like hers.

“It basically says our emotional distress doesn’t matter, it says getting health care that day doesn’t matter, and that people can disrupt all they want as long as they’re not extremely violent,” she said.