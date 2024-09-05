What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Last week, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced that he supports making in vitro fertilization (IVF) available to everyone for free.

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for — or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for — all costs associated with IVF treatment,” he said at a town hall in Michigan. “Because we want more babies, to put it nicely.”

Critics on both sides of the partisan aisle were quick to point out flaws in the proposal, particularly related to how expensive it is. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told ABC News he doesn’t support insurance mandates or subsidies but would consider tax rebates, adding “We’ve been accused of being against IVF treatments. We’re not.”

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat who represents Lehigh Valley, told me that she supports the concept but she doubts “that Donald Trump has any idea what the cost of IVF is.”

“I think it shows a woeful ignorance of what it would take to make that kind of change to either have the federal government pay for IVF, which I don’t think would ever happen anytime soon, or to force insurance companies to cover it, which is going to require legislative action by Congress,” she explained.

IVF runs between $15,000 and $20,000 per cycle, with no guarantee of effectiveness. Yet, more than 2% of all children are now born each year using the procedure, with overall increases annually. The rise in the use of IVF coincides with the rise in the age women are having children.

Trump’s comments appear to be an attempt by his campaign to allay concerns over his position on reproductive health care, which more voters are calling the most important issue in the election. Last week’s comments were, therefore, related to Trump’s declaration in April that he would not seek a national abortion ban.