From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“This is really about control. It’s about who gets to decide whether, when and with whom somebody gets to have a child or not,” said Julie F. Kay, a human rights attorney and guest on “PBS NewsHour,” which tackled the topic of fetal personhood following the Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial ruling that embryos frozen during the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) be considered live children.

In seeking to understand the impact that this ruling had in the Republican state, a recent Bridging Blocks conversation considered this question: Who has the right to choose women’s reproductive rights?

Half a dozen people met at the Chestnut Hill Library in Philadelphia to discuss their thoughts on the ruling in Alabama and the June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The conversation was moderated by both Eric Marsh, Sr., WHYY News’ manager of community and engagement, and Vicky Diaz-Camacho, a multi-platform producer at the WHYY.

Though they were small in number, the discussion’s participants were mighty in their opinions.

“In my experience as a physician, IVF is a resource [for] people who want children,” began Dr. Mary Anne Delaney, a professor of psychiatry at Drexel University College of Medicine. “I’ll never understand why you’ll keep people from having access to that resource if you want people to have children.”

The Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling, which apparently stemmed from a desire to encourage the birth of human life, led to the opposite. The University of Alabama Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility halted their IVF treatments; another clinic followed suit, fearing potential criminal liability.

Why this, though apparently accidental, pushback against the creation of human life?

“When you do a procedure with IVF, you’re fertilizing more than one egg,” responded Peter Andruss, a grandfather with several granddaughters. “And you can only use one fertilized egg.”

This, Andruss believes, is where the conversation on fetal personhood begins in Alabama — especially following one couple’s wrongful death lawsuit against their IVF clinic after the accidental destruction of their fertilized embryos by an employee of the clinic.

“It’s a loss, in terms of what that couple is feeling. And they want justice,” explained Marsh, Sr. “This legislation comes about as a result of that loss, but [it’s] been flipped around on its head, and folks from more extreme sides of the conversation are trying to leverage this to mean one thing versus the other. The squeaky wheel gets the oil.”