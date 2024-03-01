From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Bridging Blocks program brought together about four dozen community members to discuss the impact of the Mummers in Philadelphia for the second time in a few weeks. The gathering prompted an honest discussion of fact versus fiction and the impact of the Mummers’ 100-plus-year legacy.

Eric Marsh, Sr., WHYY News’ manager of community and engagement, moderated “Reimagining the Mummers: A Conversation on Tradition and Inclusion” at the Independence Library on Tuesday.

Bridging Blocks’ mission of encouraging civil dialogue at a time when civil discourse may be inflamed by divisive politics is promising and an opportunity for the Mummers to explore who they are and their values and traditions. This discussion went behind the most recent headlines from this year’s Mummers Parade.

“I get to be a Mummer all day, every day,” said Scott Brown, executive director of the Mummers Museum in South Philadelphia, who paid homage to the late Eleanor Stewart.

Brown shared that Philadelphia City Council approved a $500,000 grant to invest in the Mummers Museum, thus securing the funds needed for septic repairs and parking lot drainage systems. He said these were essential upgrades as the museum prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The funding supports increasing community engagement, commissioning a mural to celebrate diversity and programming with local jazz groups and theaters.

Before the community conversations began, a clip from “Strut!,” a 2001 documentary, was played, catapulting the attendees to experience the intense preparations for the Mummers’ New Year’s Day parade.

“It’s a year-long affair,” agreed Amita Creamer, a 13-year-old member of the Golden Sunrise Fancy Division. “[We put] our mind, body, and soul into [it].”

“‘Mummer’ [comes from] momus, Greek for ‘mimic,’ and the Roman Saturnalia [when] the roles were reversed: The working class could mimic the wealthy,” explained Jennifer Hensell, another member of the Golden Sunrise Fancy Division. (The Fancy Division is one of five divisions that partake in the parade’s yearly colorful display.)