Planned Parenthood’s Warminster location shutters its doors Friday, leaving Bucks County with one Planned Parenthood location. County Democratic leaders called it a “devastating” blow for reproductive health services.

The closure comes the same week as the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and paved the way for states to ban abortion. Currently, 21 states ban or significantly restrict abortion.

Pa. state Rep. Brian Munroe, who unseated incumbent Republican Todd Polinchock in 2022, said the closure of the Warminster location is a “symptom” of an “ongoing onslaught” on abortion rights.

“It’s devastating. This is a place where thousands of women over the last three decades, and specifically right here in our community, in Warminster, in the surrounding community, have gotten health care,” Munroe said. “It’s not just an abortion issue. It’s a women’s health issue … This is a direct result of the Dobbs decision.”

Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks, but health care providers and leaders say access is an issue.