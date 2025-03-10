From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Middletown and Newtown Township residents are rallying to stop the construction of a 2.5 million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant in Bucks County.

In September 2024, the Newtown Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority proposed its own wastewater treatment plant to alleviate costs to taxpayers from mounting rate increases by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, which currently manages wastewater treatment. To construct the plant, the authority acquired 17.5 acres on Lower Silver Lake Road, near the township’s border with Middletown Township.

Middletown and Newtown Township residents who live close to the site formed a steering committee in November 2024 to oppose the plan.

At a pivotal meeting Tuesday, March 11, the NBCJMA is expected to address a recommendation from the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors to halt the project.

Here is everything you need to know about the plan and where things stand now.

What is the project?

The joint municipal authority did not respond to a request for comment, but according to the authority’s website, the wastewater treatment plant was designed to stabilize rates for residents in the face of several rate increases from the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority.

In 2023, the water and sewer authority introduced a 16.6% rate hike, the first of three planned for the coming years. According to its website, the construction of its own wastewater treatment plant would allow the joint municipal authority to “properly plan and budget for necessary repairs and maintenance, while maintaining competitive, self-controlled rates.”

Elen Snyder, chair of the Newtown Board of Supervisors and board member of the joint municipal authority, said she is now opposed to the project after hearing from residents at recent meetings.

Snyder said part of the reasoning for building the wastewater treatment facility was to allow more construction in Newtown. Right now, she said, the water and sewer authority does not allow for more buildings to be connected to the existing sewer system because of overflow concerns and fear of overburdening the Neshaminy Interceptor, which transports sewage from Bucks County to Philadelphia.

In areas like the Business Commons part of town, Snyder said, that is impacting the township’s ability to attract new businesses and developments to stimulate economic growth.

“We can’t allow anybody to build in that part of town, because there is no access to the sanitary sewer. And you know, so financially, that’s a detriment to the Newtown borough and Newtown Township,” she said. “So we thought we were creating a way, putting on my other hat, the sewer authority, creating a way to safely make that possible for us to have a little, you know, a little more happening in Newtown, and to not have to say no to businesses that wanted to come into Newtown, because Newtown is a great place to come to.”

A spokesperson for the water and sewer authority said it has embarked on a $155 million capital improvement campaign, and noted that all municipalities who are water and sewer authority customers have to make upgrades to address inflow and infiltration to their own sewage systems to expand development capacity. To get approval for planned development projects, municipalities can submit inflow and infiltration improvements to the water and sewer authority and the Department of Environmental Protection via a process established by a 2012 agreement between the DEP, the water and sewer authority and all the municipalities that feed into the Neshaminy Interceptor.

But Snyder said she and the other Newtown Township supervisors have been swayed to abandon the project because of residents’ pushback.

“They thought there would be a smell,” she said. “And, you know, there’s no way to guarantee that there won’t be … It would bring down their home values. If you’re next to a sewage treatment plant, even though it’s a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant, you know, it’s not a pleasant thing that people associate living there.”